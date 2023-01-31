'A celebration of love and joy'

TOWANDA — This past weekend Towanda was buzzing with excitement for the Bradford County Regional Arts Council’s inaugural Dancing with the Stars gala.
The BCRAC literally rolled out the red carpet for the evening on Saturday, as guests and attendees enjoyed an upscale theater experience complete with cocktails and hot hors d’oeuvres.
Competing couples danced their hearts out with three different prizes on the line: the judges’ mirror ball trophy, people’s select couple, and people’s choice couple.
Team Fancy Feet — consisting of celebrity dancer Dr. Saurabh Sharma, a cardiologist from Guthrie, and his “professional” dance partner Alice Fedorka-Bennett — racked up the most points to earn themselves the mirror ball trophy, which will have their names engraved and be put on display at the Keystone Theatre.
People’s Select was awarded to the couple in whose name the most donations were given to the BCRAC; Team Henry Ford — Realtor Carrie Henry and dance partner Adam Ford — was awarded this prize after bringing in more than $2,000 in donations.
Lastly, People’s Choice was who the audience chose to win based on their performance, as people could text a codeword to vote for their favorite couple; Team Silver Mavericks — funeral director Austen McGee and dance partner Kate Morrissey-Burch — took home this honor.
The event sold out, with every one of the 433 seats in the Keystone being filled. For BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost, this shows that “People want to come out.”
“People had a great time,” said Poost.
BCRAC programs director Carla Salsman agreed, noting a buzz of excitement that she’s heard make its way through the entire area.
Poost went on to say that because the gala was such a success, many of their regular attendees were unable to get tickets because they weren’t anticipating a sold out show.
As of Monday Poost had not yet calculated the total funds raised, so she was unable to give an exact number regarding the funds that were raised. However, she’s believes they easily raised more than $20,000.
“It looks like we brought in — before expenses — around $28,000, maybe more than that,” said Poost. “I’m thinking a little more than that.”
“I’m actually hopeful that we don’t have a final number for like, three weeks,” interjected Salsman. “Because I would love to see donations continue to come in. Just to kind of be like, ‘hey, we saw Dancing with the Stars’.”
For Salsman, her biggest takeaway from the event was the pure sense of community, love and support, regardless of personal beliefs or political viewpoints.
“We got this photo downstairs of the entire cast,” said Salsman. “All of these people who came from all walks of life — literally, all walks of life.”
The cast was not only diverse in age and occupation, but in culture, religion, gender identity, sexual identity, and just about every other area possible.
“And we didn’t even do it intentionally,” said Poost. “We didn’t go, ‘we need one of these, we need one of these, we need one of these.’ We got them all together and were like, wow, we have hit the spectrum of everything.”
“We crossed so many barriers,” agreed Salsman. “And even if people could pick out the differences, they didn’t care. Because it was just a celebration of love and joy.”
The BCRAC is already looking forward to next year’s event, as they hope to make it even bigger and better.
“We had a good event,” said Poost. “We’re going to have a great event next year.”
No specific changes or additions are locked into place for next year’s event, but Salsman noted that they all hope to improve upon this year’s success.
“We’re all kind of on the same page of how can we raise the bar,” said Salsman. “How can we challenge ourselves and what more can we do.”
