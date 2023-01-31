'A celebration of love and joy'

Confetti filled the air on Saturday at the Keystone Theatre, as winners were announced for the BCRAC’s inaugural Dancing with the Stars gala.

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA — This past weekend Towanda was buzzing with excitement for the Bradford County Regional Arts Council’s inaugural Dancing with the Stars gala.

The BCRAC literally rolled out the red carpet for the evening on Saturday, as guests and attendees enjoyed an upscale theater experience complete with cocktails and hot hors d’oeuvres.

