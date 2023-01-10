TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will once again be hosting a No School Monday event on Monday, Jan. 16, this time with “A Chinese New Year” for a theme. The event will take place at both the Keystone Theatre in Towanda and the Sayre Theatre in Sayre.
As always, the kindergarten through 6th-grade event will include lunch, a movie, popcorn, and soda, all for one low fee. Caretakers receive entry at an extra low rate.
Renae Chamberlain, director of Northern Tier Partners for the Arts and coordinator for the No School Monday events, noted that the program is designed “for children to participate with their caregiver.”
“It really allows them an opportunity to spend the time — you know, a lot of the time it’s grandparents bringing their grandchildren in — to spend that time really connecting with them while engaging in meaningful activity,” said Chamberlain.
However, Chamberlain went on to say that caregivers are not required to attend with the older students.
“It’s just a really unique opportunity for them to engage and really build that bond together,” said Chamberlain.
Chamberlain also noted that the themes for this year’s events were specifically chosen to encourage diversity and inclusion.
“We’re just trying to really bring diversity in where the kids may not know about certain things,” said Chamberlain, “and just kind of open their minds a little bit.”
Registration is required. For more information or to register, call (570) 268-2787 or email ntpaie@bcrac.org.
Future No School Monday events will include Black History Month on Feb. 20 and Earth Day on Friday, April 7.
