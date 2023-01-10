TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will once again be hosting a No School Monday event on Monday, Jan. 16, this time with “A Chinese New Year” for a theme. The event will take place at both the Keystone Theatre in Towanda and the Sayre Theatre in Sayre.

As always, the kindergarten through 6th-grade event will include lunch, a movie, popcorn, and soda, all for one low fee. Caretakers receive entry at an extra low rate.

