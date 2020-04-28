FASSETT — One hundred and fifteen boxes, stuffed to the brim with food, benefitted over 350 people Monday morning in Western Bradford County.
Helper Jill Cavanaugh related that the truck from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank pulled in to South Creek Fire Department’s Station 1 at 9:45 a.m.
The truck was unloaded and volunteers took it from there, packing box upon box for the families with things like fresh produce, meat and cereal.
She said they began handing them out about 11:30 a.m. and concluded their mission close to 1:30 p.m.
David “Rocky” Rockwell, from the South Creek Lions Club organized the giveaway through the local Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
Volunteers showed up from the Lions Club, South Creek Fire Department, the Gillett Church and the Troy School District to help the event come together.
