A complete guide to Spotlight PA’s investigations of Pennsylvania’s flawed medical marijuana program

An unusual rule and inconsistent enforcement has given an advantage to largely unregulated certification businesses that stand to rake in millions of dollars each year courting Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients.
Vague legal protections in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law force some workers to choose between their job and a doctor-approved drug.