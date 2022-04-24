A 'fixture' in Troy

On Friday, a new bench was set in place just outside the door of the Troy Fair office. The bench, made of granite, offers not only a resting place, but it is also a memorial to a Troy citizen who was a rock in the community.
“Art Dickerson was a fixture here at the park,” said the Rev. Allen Goss, as the bench was being dedicated to Art. “He was a very giving fellow. The first year I was working at the fair, he bought me ice cream.”
“Art would be the one to give out the tickets at the demolition derby and he was the flag guy,” continued Goss. “Everybody in Troy knew Art.”
Art was on the Troy Fair board and the Alparon Park board. He took care of the vendors.
“We used to get our assignments right here,” said Goss, pointing to the location where Art’s memorial bench is now positioned.
“Art put his heart and his soul into Alparon Park,” said Terren Smith. “And into everything he did.”
It wasn’t just his dedication to helping at the Troy Fair that put Art at the head of his class. He was also a director and lifelong member of the Sylvania Lions Club. As a community Lion, Art started the Troy Pool at the age of 18. Every year he painted the pool. He also started the Lions recycling program that is still going on today. Money from the recycling goes back into the community.
Art helped with the chicken barbeques. He was the official tester.
“He had to turn over every chicken,” remembered Goss.
Art had a great love of God. He loved our country. He loved his family. They came first. And he loved Troy.
Art helped hang the Christmas lights in Troy every year. When his children were growing up, he was a Boy Scout leader and a baseball coach. He had been the justice of the peace in Columbia Crossroads. He was secretary of his church’s board and sang in the choir. He participated in numerous community events.
“I don’t know how he had time to do everything,” said Art’s wife, Johann Dickerson. “But he did.”
He was a problem solver along with his colleagues.
“You don’t know how many problems were solved at the Troy Lunch,” said Bob Hunter, remembering the ROMEOs – Retired Old Men Eating Out – at the Troy Lunch.
According to Johann, Art was a printer by trade and painted on the side. When he retired, he painted full time.
“He taught all but one of his grandchildren to paint houses,” said Johann. “ His four children, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren were the love of his life.”
Art was always positive and never complained.
“Art was always good at his word,” said Hunter. “And he was always dependable. He gave unselfishly to others, especially those in need. He lived his faith. Art was solid.”
“Art was a man who dedicated his life to his community,” said Goss.
“They say ‘A friend in need is a friend indeed,’ ” said Smith. “That was Art Dickerson.”
