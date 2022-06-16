TROY — As area senior classes walk out of school for the last time, they can’t help but look back at what could have been. What were supposed to be some of the best years of their lives were taken away, disrupted, and cut short by a pandemic that killed millions and the steps school boards took to protect their charges.
Troy Jr. High School teacher Melissa Caudill is attempting to change the story, to boost morale and to signify change in the school district, and she’s doing it with paint brushes.
“We want to have a sense of coming out of something, a refresh,” Caudill explained as she stood covered in paint in a hallway of Troy High School.
The idea came to her and a colleague that the walls of the high school, then a shade of green, could use a change.
Caudill drew up some images for what their idea for the walls of the high school might look like, with a fresh base of battleship gray with red and black stripes, accompanied by words of encouragement and phrases to inspire students that will be printed on Cricut decal makers. To top it off, art students would draw and paint Trojan warrior heads in several locations to give the walls even more personality.
Caudill took her proposal to the School Board and received overwhelming support for the idea, and the board found funding for paint and supplies as well as buying lunch for volunteers.
“The walls really haven’t changed since the school was renovated years ago, and we thought that would be a relatively easy project to bring the community together, not just students but parents and anyone from the Troy community,” Caudill said.
The painting project started Thursday June 9, and Caudill said even just what was accomplished that first day drew major interest from students and positive feedback.
Caudill and her project partners plan to work in the high school building every Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to complete the project by the end of June. Already the second floor has received its second coat of grey and volunteers were working on painting the base layer on the ground floor.
“We’ve really gotten so much support,” Caudill reported, “from the administration to the school board, Dr. Elias has been so supportive and (new High School Assistant Principal) Mr. Feldmeier has asked that we use the paint scheme in his office.”
Caudill has had a steady group of volunteers, students and otherwise, come in over the last few days, roughly 30 all told. She hopes that she just might be able to host an open house a few days before school starts so the community can come and see the work done.
“It’s all about the people, it’s about boosting morale and bringing everyone together.”
