TROY — Red, white and blue banners, upbeat choir songs, slideshows of service members — Veterans Day 2019 trumpeted into Troy Area School District with ceremonies in all three schools.
W.R. Croman Elementary School saluted America’s finest with a medley of patriotic music that highlighted each branch of the military as well as veterans as a whole.
Croman students also shared speaking roles between songs that elaborated on the importance of remembering Veterans Day and the sacrifice of American servicemen and women.
Troy Intermediate School blended media, history and musical talent to honor veterans by teaching what a veteran is, why Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11, the meaning of poppy flowers, and about each military branch.
TIS’s sixth grade choir performed the National Anthem and Taps, a slideshow showcased military members related to Troy staff and students, “In Flanders Fields” was read, and a presentation introduced the student body to words that describe military members and how they can portray them as well.
Students at Troy Junior/Senior High School also used diverse talents to recognize and celebrate veterans, including a saxophone performance, Shelden Seymour’s explanation of the military’s Purple Heart Award and Gabby Lathrop and Anna Lewis’s readings of their winning Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy essays. But the oldest Trojan Veterans Day ceremony centered on the story of a veteran of their own — Matthew Harold, a Troy teacher and Petty Officer Second Class in the United States Navy.
Harold shared his own experience in the Navy and informed students of the meaning of service, especially how he has learned it as one of only .5 percent of Americans that service in the United States Armed Forces.
“In the military you think of service and what it really means — one of the things that I think serves as probably the best definition is from John 15, it says “greater love has no man than this than to lay down his life for one’s friends,” Harold said, referring to the Bible. “So service to me, it means laying down your life.”
Harold recalled learning to “lay down his life for (his) friends” in boot camp, as his team entered as strangers but finished their training having decided that they would sacrifice themselves for each other, even after only three months.
Harold stated that as members of the military, servicemen and women not only offer their lives as potential sacrifices for their friends but also for strangers, which he said is demonstrated in Romans 5:8.
“Every military serviceman whether they realize it or not...realize in the trainings that what you’re really doing is you’re signing up to lay down your life for people you don’t know...that’s what really service is about,” Harold said. “So I think service is one giant act of love.”
The teacher went on to say that his family commonly says that “love is a verb,” that it must be shown, not only said.
“Military members put their words into action, they’re willing to lay down their life as an act of love for you and for this country,” Harold stated.
As Harold highlighted, it was love that marked Veterans Day 2019 in Troy — the love and sacrifice of American service members for their country, but also the love for them demonstrated by the honor, celebration and respect shown through song, through readings, through music and more as students used their talents to issue a resounding “thank you” for their service.
