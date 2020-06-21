A good time with goats

WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — As part of National Dairy Goat Awareness Week, members of the American Dairy Goat Association are challenged to get out into the community and promote goat farming, whether its through speaking, showing or opening their grounds to the public.
Having had to postpone a previously-planned open house due to the onset of COVID-19, and with Bradford County now in the least restrictive green phase of reopening, the owners of the Edwards Family Homestead felt Saturday — the last day of National Dairy Goat Awareness Week — was an ideal time to hold that open house and show off the animals that co-owner Heather Edwards describes as “addicting.”
“Everyone loves the goats,” Heather said. “Their personalities — they are like dogs. They all have their own personalities, they are all different. I enjoy working with the milk and doing different stuff with the milk. The last week that’s all I’ve done. I’ve made ice cream, cheese, fruit dip. I make all of the soap and lotion from the milk. We have our raw milk license.”
“They’re also really good at clearing brush,” she added.
Although Heather and her husband Bill currently own the goat farm, it actually started in 2014 with their daughter Kylie after she purchased two goats. Heather and Bill then took it over after Kylie got married and started a family of her own.
At first, Heather said Bill wasn’t too excited about the idea, “but now he even has his favorites.”
They’ve been located off of Hanks Road in West Burlington Township for the past four years, having moved from Big Flats due to the additional space, cheaper taxes, and less restrictive zoning.
Saturday’s event was the first year they’ve held an open house, and Heather hopes to make it an annual tradition.
“It’s a good way for everyone to get out and enjoy the goats,” she said.
During the event, families were able to get up close with the animals, which seemed to love the attention, while also checking out the variety of goat milk products the family produces.
The Edwards family has also involved local children with the farm and showing the animals at local shows.
“I love involving kids with our goats,” Heather said. “I’ve seen how much it’s done with my son. My son (Tyler) was diagnosed with autism when he was little and he got really attached to one of our goats that we lost last year, Whisper. She was really close to him and it was hard. (Whisper) really brought him full circle. So, if I can involve kids, I try to involve them. And the way to involve kids is to get out into the public.”
The farm has 11 goats going to a show on Saturday at the Troy Fairgrounds.
More information about the Edwards Family Homestead is available at www.edwardsfamilyhomestead.com or on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.