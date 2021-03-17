A legacy of friendship: Ariah’s light shines on through SRU buddy bench

This spring a metal bench will be placed near the playground of SRU Elementary School in Milan to be used as a “buddy bench” where any student can sit to signal they are in need of a friend.
The bench was presented to Athens Area School District on Monday from Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone, a local non-profit organization dedicated to helping local children battling pediatric cancer and their families, in memory of Ariah Cook, a 6-year-old SRU student, on the one year anniversary of her death from pediatric cancer.
The buddy bench is a seemingly perfect memorial for Cook, as it weaves together representation of community spirit, friendship and love, attributes Cook herself embodied so brightly throughout her young life.
“Ariah was full of life. She made everyone around her feel like You were the most important person in her world regardless of how long you knew her. She remembered everybody’s name and she remembered you even if she met you briefly,” said KCFCA Founder Tracey Weldy.
Weldy shared that after Cook’s passing on March 15 last year KCFCA began brainstorming ideas on just how to “honor her memory” and Heather Kennedy, Cook’s teacher at SRU, suggested a buddy benched be placed at the school in remembrance of her student.
Not long after the group discussed placing a buddy bench in Cook’s memory, KCFCA was told about a recycling program through Trex, another non-profit organization, that would send a bench to the school or community of anyone who donated 500 pounds of plastic.
Thanks to the work of Michelle Alexander, of Mosherville, Harry Scouten, of Troy and Cassy Dygert of Troy, the 500 pounds of plastic was quickly collected, according to Weldy.
“I think it’s very important to make sure children we lose to childhood cancer are not forgotten. I think it’s important to the family and I think it’s important to their friends,” Weldy stated. “As time goes by the kids at SRU will not know who Ariah was but they can sit on her bench and know the story of her because it was told to them by the generation before them, she will always be alive this way at SRU.”
Athens Area School District Superintendent Craig Stage explained that the presentation of the bench on Monday, which included Cook’s family as well as KCFCA and school district representatives, was “a very special moment” and that the buddy bench will foster connection with SRU students just as Cook did for not only those around her, but for her community at large.
“Ariah was a friend to everyone so I think that the buddy bench will represent friendship and the building of friendships. Anybody in a time of need can be on that bench and hopefully a friend can come or a new person can come and be a friend to a person in need. Listening to the stories of the family sharing, that’s what Ariah did for them was lift them up in their time of need, even while she was going through her challenges and her cancer,” Stage said.
Stage praised Kennedy and other Athens staff as well as residents of the Valley for “rallying” around Cook, accepting her as part of their families and becoming part of hers and loving her and her family well including through events like the Athens/Canton Gold Out football game that raised over $20,000 for her and Seeley Carlin, another local child battling cancer.
“That’s just what this valley does, people have to understand how giving and caring and understanding people are when people are struggling or when we’re faced with adversity, our community throughout Bradford County comes together, especially in Athens and it’s really touching to see that we had these young children and a girl like Ariah remind us about how giving and special our community is,” Stage stated.
While the buddy bench won’t be installed at the playground until the weather gets warmer, soon enough it will be put in place, in honor of a little girl whose smile brought her community together and a physical reminder that no one has to be alone and for all who know her story to “love like Ariah.”
