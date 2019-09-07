TOWANDA — The thudding of footsteps, cheers of support, glimmers of sky lanterns as they floated over the Susquehanna River; all emanated from the Bradford County Courthouse in Towanda Thursday night as a crowd gathered to encourage those impacted by addiction, remember those lost to it and spread awareness of it.
The Overdose Awareness Vigil and inaugural Walk for Recovery was hosted by a partnership of CASA-Trinity, Guthrie, White Deer Run and Bradford/Sullivan Drug and Alcohol and welcomed the community to join in a night of speakers, free food, resources, the Walk for Recovery, music, a raffle, give-aways and setting of sky lanterns as a memorial for those who have lost their lives to drug overdose.
Kristyn O’Rourke, clinical supervisor at CASA-Trinity, stated that the whole event carried a simple focus of “awareness and hope for addiction recovery.”
“We’ve got a lot of struggles here in the county with addiction and we’re just really looking to improve all of that and get the community together a little bit more and bring some more awareness, decrease the stigma a little bit more so that people can recover in a positive environment,” she said. “The more community involvement there is, the more that there is for people in recovery to do, the better the community is going to be.”
O’Rourke stated that while it’s often hard to find communities that are healthy for people to recover in, many more individuals have participated in recovery efforts recently.
County Commissioner Ed Bustin stated that the walk and vigil demonstrated Bradford County coming together and “planting a tree” to shade and comfort those dealing with addiction, families impacted by the trauma addiction brings and the suffering from the epidemic at large.
Bustin commended individuals who have overcome addiction and are assisting others in doing so, as well as the local recovery community as a whole.
“It’s a community that stands up and says we have a problem, we can’t hide that problem, we can’t try to pretend it doesn’t exist, we can only confront it, accept the pain, internalize it and turn it into hope and hope is light and we need light because light reaches into the darkness of those in addiction,” he said.
“We are all in this together. We can’t be successful unless we are all in this together,” he commented, noting that all three Commissioners are working to combat the drug crisis. “We may not understand all that you go through but we understand the impact that addiction has on our communities and we’re here to help and support the various programs that go on...we know that unless all of us are whole, none of us are whole.”
Multiple individuals in recovery from drug or alcohol addictions shared their stories of hope Thursday night, including Keith Kinsman and Katie Donovan who are now in long-term recovery and employed with CASA-Trinity.
“We want to spread the message, we do recover and a bright future is possible for us all...we want to spread that message of hope because recovery is a beautiful thing,” Kinsman stated.
“We’re all here together, we’re all here for the same reason and that’s each other and we’re all going to get through this,” Donovan added.
Kinsman explained that he stood in the exact same spot in front of the courthouse three years ago at another recovery rally after losing his son Ben to an overdose and has watched the community continue to hurt as the drug epidemic continues with more dangerous drugs and more lives lost but also to rise and bind together to defeat the “modern day, ongoing American tragedy” that is addiction.
“What seemed like all of a sudden to me, collectively we got sad, we got mad, we got active. We shook the system and we started to make some progress, especially towards breaking the stigma which is as deadly as the addiction itself. We move forward as a town, as a county, as a state, and eventually as a nation,” he stated.
Bradford County residents continued to make progress, continued to move forward Thursday night.
The crowd gathered, celebrating recovery, encouraging and holding each other through deep pain and struggle, educating others on what has become a nation-wide crisis and demonstrating that recovery is possible and hope is real — and that no one fighting addiction or the impact of it is alone.
