A lion’s share of cheer

TROY — Santa’s workshop (held in the Troy Sale Barn) was a little quieter than usual on Tuesday night as Troy Lions Club “elves” met in shifts of 10 to wrap gifts and assemble food boxes for those who need a “boost” in the community.
Every year for more than four decades the Troy Lions Club has provided Christmas the samples for Christmas dinner, including a ham, to local families facing financial hardship and gifts for children in the families under the age of 18 which often include items like Under Armour sweatshirts, remote cars, wireless earbuds, STEM kits, and Bath and Body Works scents.
Troy Lions Christmas Basket program Chair Erin Cole stated that this year approximately 210 families in the Troy Area School District will receive the holiday help.
Cole explained that there are actually fewer families than usual that applied for the Christmas Baskets this year, which she said may be because many businesses that collect the applications were closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Lions Club itself underwent changes due to COVID-19 restrictions, as they moved from what is usually a large group of volunteers meeting at the Sale Barn to create the baskets to assembling them in shifts with the more than 4 volunteers splitting into groups of 10 to comply with mitigation measures that dictate there are to be no more than 10 individuals in an indoor area.
Cole said that the Troy Lions Club also saw a switch in basket-receivers in 2020 as many families that were gifted Christmas baskets last year said they no longer needed the help and many new families that have not been part of the program before applied this year.
“We just want to provide the families with a little something to help them through the holiday season,” Cole commented. “In rural communities we don’t think that there’s a need, we don’t think that there’s homelessness, we don’t think that people live in poverty but it’s been very eye opening to me...there’s been families that we’ve talked to, they don’t have transportation, so a food box, that’s huge to them.”
“There is a real need in this area, we’re not immune to any of the issues that cities see and we think it’s a city issue, so if it is something that we can provide that kid or that family with a little piece of mind and comfort...that’s what we’re here for,” Cole continued, adding that she hopes the boxes show families there truly are individuals in the community that care about them. “It’s a boost, it’s a help...anything that we can do to help the families and help everybody. This year has just been a depressing year anyway, so we need to bring some cheer to everybody.”
Cole related that though it has been a difficult year for many businesses who have had to shut down or limit sales due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, the Lions actually received more donations than usual.
The extra financial help from local businesses was much appreciated, according to Cole who said the funding helped purchase food after the Club lost food donations made annually by school districts as they have been operating virtually.
“This year has been so phenomenal...the community has truly come together, we’ve had so many amazing donations, we’ve had more donations this year than we’ve ever had,” she said.
Cole stated that families who could benefit from Troy Lions Club Christmas boxes can still apply until Friday by contacting the Troy Lions Club Facebook page or emailing cdygert@gmail.com.
