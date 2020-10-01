Troy Skateland has welcomed Bradford County youth and families alike since 1959. Positioned near the Gate 3 entrance of Alparon Park, the skating rink has served as a hub for locals and a home for first skates, first dances and even first dates for decades.
The rink is now rolling into a fresh chapter as Troy’s Victory Church has purchased it and is in the process of completing a full inside and out renovation of the facility to ready it for many more years of community connection.
Victory Church’s Reverend Josh Payne stated that the idea of the church purchasing Troy Skateland, which has now been renamed Sk8Zone, came to him in December of 2019 after he had heard it was for sale and went to the rink one Friday night “craving one of Charlie Earle’s famous chicken wing pizzas.”
Earle told Payne it was “really important to him that whoever would be purchasing it could move it forward so the tradition continued” and, as Payne relayed, “the rest is history…and a lot of boring legal details.”
Sk8Zone will remain a roller rink open to the public and will house Victory Church’s youth group for teenagers on Wednesday nights.
Payne explained that Sk8Zone has been under construction throughout the summer and “will be renovated top to bottom, both inside and out.”
When finished, which Payne estimated to be late this fall, Sk8Zone will have a “fresh modern farmhouse feel to remain tasteful and timeless for years to come while not taking away from the natural beauty of the setting” while showcasing an interior that highlights the structure’s “open and inspiring architectural beauty” and has been upgraded with new lighting, sound and a new skate floor.
Sk8Zone has also been equipped with a heating and cooling system that will allow it to remain in operation year-round.
Payne stated that though he was advised buying the roller rink was a “terrible financial move” Victory Church’s “bottom line” is not about money, it’s about serving people and the congregation is excited to bless the Troy community in a new way through continuing to provide a venue for fun, connection and memory-making.
“From day one Victory Church has set out to be a blessing to our community. We
work from the principle Jesus gave us “freely you have received, now freely go
and give.” For the last 16 years our hand has been extended to others, not so people
can give, but so they can come to receive,” Payne commented, noting that the church has found “creative ways to needs and show people just how much they matter to God and to us” including annual Christmas tree give-aways, the church’s annual free fall carnival called Hallelujah Night, renovating homes for elderly residents and clothing and feedings locals in need.
“We see Skateland, now Sk8Zone, as an opportunity to continue the Victory legacy of blessing our community by meeting the needs of youth and families for decades to come,” he said.
“Money is not what we are after. We are not doing this for what we can get, we are doing it for what we can give. The youth of our community are worth the investment,” Payne continued. “We live in a rural farming community. Every farmer understands you sow where you want to grow. That’s exactly what we are doing. We want to invest into youth and families. This is a significant seed, but the return will be a significant harvest. Seeing young lives impacted in a safe, healthy, fun place where they can go and connect with each other is all the payoff we need. Our bottom line is more than dollars and cents. The bottom line for Victory Church is people, it is
the opportunity to positively impact lives.”
Payne relayed that Victory Church also sees their purchase of Sk8Zone as a way they can help serve the local economy not only not but into the future
“Skateland has become more than just a landmark, it is a local legend...people have been making memories there for more than 60 years now. From birthday parties, to dates, and even first kisses, Skateland has been a right of passage. That’s why it is so important in a day when economy is contracting that we continue to find creative ways to keep our community growing and expanding, moving forward for the next generation,” Payne stated.
Payne said that Sk8Zone will continue to host weekend skating on Fridays and Saturdays and will hold special events during the week, private parties and corporate event rentals with a goal of “affordable fun for everyone” as well as Rev Youth on Wednesday nights “to encourage and inspire teens to find their destiny and fulfill their purpose.”
Rev Youth group will be completely free and open to students in sixth through twelfth grade.
All proceeds made through Sk8Zone will be reinvested into the children and youth of the Bradford County region, according to Payne.
“We see Sk8Zone as a safe, fun, life-giving center where the youth of our region
will come to have fun, receive encouragement, and find inspiration to be their best,” Payne stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.