Bradford County’s new public safety building continues to take shape on the inside. On Friday, county officials and media were able to walk through the new facility as construction crews get it ready for an expected 2021 opening. From planning, public safety, training and emergency operations downstairs to the 911 center upstairs, those taking the tour were shown how the building’s technology will help with coordinating emergency efforts and training. The facility also includes bunks, showers and a variety of desk customizations for dispatchers when they face long hours providing crucial communication during extreme circumstances.