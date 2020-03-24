IMG_2594 2.jpg

Towanda's fire department, as well as others are battling a blaze in the 300 block of State Street in Towanda Borough. At the scene black smoke billowed into the air and flames could be seen filling the inside of the home. A man at the scene reported he was walking near the Towanda Elementary School, saw smoke coming from the structure, and called 911. Look for more details as they become available.