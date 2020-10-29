CANTON — Nearly 60 motorcycle riders whipped through autumn leaves around Bradford County on Oct. 10 in the Canton Lions Club’s inaugural Fall Foliage Tour of the Mountains.
Two separate rides were hosted, one that left downtown Canton at 10 a.m. before travelling to Shunk for a “Fireman’s Poker Run Stop” where riders received a poker card from “the motorcycle legend” Ed Fisher, a 95-year-old former National Motorcycle Champion, according to event organizer Frank Watson.
Watson explained that Fisher also gave the motorcyclists an “outstanding” tour of Fisher’s vintage motorcycles before the group continued the 61 mile ride through historic Laquin and Sunfish Pond (where the Canton Lions Club treated them to hotdogs and hamburgers and they received another poker card) before finishing back in Canton.
The afternoon motorcycle tour left at 1:30 p.m. and followed a 42 mile route through Armenia Mountain and Troy before returning to Canton.
“It was an (absolutely) perfect weather day,” Watson commented. “72 degrees not a cloud in the sky!”
According to Watson, the Lions Club was pleasantly surprised with the event’s turnout of 57 riders as they had only expected 40 to 50 participants.
Watson explained that he planned the ride as a way to share the beauty of the area, reintroduce a passion for adventure motorcycling he was introduced to in his youth and raise money for the Canton Volunteer Fire Department after their annual Fireman’s Carnival fundraiser was cancelled this year due to COVID-19.
“This ride was born out of my belief that this area has a real jewel in its rural beauty,” Watson said.
Watson informed that “Adventure Bike Motorcycling” is “the biggest thing right now in motorcycle touring” and he was given the idea to create Canton’s own event after he participated in a ride from Maryland to Wellsboro.
“It was very nice but I said to myself that we have even more beautiful roads and mountains right here in our backyard, and the riders that participated all agreed,” Watson commented, adding that Canton’s tour brought riders from New Jersey, Rochester, Watkins Glen, State College and more.
“When I was a kid growing up in the ‘70’s the Canton area was a Mecca for motorcycles and motorcycle competition. I was a rider at a young age and raced motorcycles for a long time, so I really wanted to see that brought back and this seemed like a good event to try and stimulate interest in motorcycling and to promote what our town has to offer. Bringing people to our area is the most important thing,” Watson continued. “Given all of the recent local infighting in our town it also seems needed to try and spin something positive in the community. The positive feedback from the riders and from the town people was huge.”
The Fall Foliage Tour raised $800 for the Canton Volunteer Fire Department from the event itself and another $200 for the organization through the Fire Department’s Poker Run portion of the day.
Watson stated that the Lions Club has already started planning for another ride next year, which will be held on a Sunday with a reception, signup and festival the Saturday afternoon before.
“With time to get our advertising out on a national level we believe that this could really turn into something big,” Watson shared, noting that due to the “tremendous number of gravel roads” available locally the ride will change routes every year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.