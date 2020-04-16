‘A moment to take pause’ (free to read)

Thursday’s livestreamed COVID-19 Q&A came with heavy hearts as Bradford County Commissioners, a day after learning about the county’s first coronavirus-related death and notifying the public, offered their condolences to any family or friends of the deceased who were watching.
“It was kind of a moment to take pause and really reflect on where we’re at with all of this,” said Commissioner Ed Bustin.
“You look at the numbers on television, you look at all of the deaths, but boy o’ boy when you have one from your own county, it really does hit it home,” said Commissioner Doug McLinko. “And it has greatly bothered me.”
McLinko said they don’t know who it is – but to their friends and family, he added, “We just have to keep you in our prayers and get through this.”
That death was not reflected in the noontime update provided daily by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state’s numbers, which are compiled from those available as of midnight each day, had Bradford County holding steady with 19 confirmed cases.
Bradford County’s hospital data, as of early afternoon Thursday, showed that three COVID-19 patients were currently on ventilators, while 38 remained available. On Wednesday, the data reflected that no COVID-19 patients were using ventilators.
The county continues to have no confirmed COVID-19 cases in nursing homes or personal care homes, according to the newest dataset available through the Department of Health.
