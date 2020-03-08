The Community Involvement Committee for the Athens Area School District hosted a murder mystery event on Saturday at Shepard Hills Country Club in Waverly, New York, as a kickoff for the Education Foundation.
Blaire Wayman, a chairperson on the Community Involvement Committee, said, “The Education Foundation has existed in the past but it dwindled down and they are looking to restart it.”
In an effort to get things on the right track, the Community Involvement Committee raised funds so that when the board is selected for the Education Foundation, by the end of the school year they will have funds to make an impact.
“The Education Foundation provides field trips and scholarships.” Wayman elaborated, “Teachers can apply for scholarships and grants while community members that sit on the board can approve those actions.”
Wayman stated, “The Community Involvement Committee’s goal is to link the school district with the community.” She continued and elaborated on the help necessary for the Murder Mystery fundraiser, “Lots of help from school district. Teachers from the high school made the save-the-dates and their invitations, the it director, did pushes on social media and their app.”
Each of the buildings in the school district donated a basket for the basket raffles as well.
Almost 50 people turned out for the event, and full proceeds will go towards the Education Foundation thanks to McClure, an engineering firm, who provided all the food and drinks at the dinner. Shepard Hills Country Club donated the space for the event and the Athens Borough Fire Department Hose Protection helped sponsor the event.
