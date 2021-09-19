A newly renovated Sk8zone

TROY – On Friday night the doors of the newly renovated Sk8zone in Troy’s Alparon Community Park opened up for a preview party. In addition to skating, the event featured extra festivities including outdoor inflatables, burgers and hotdogs, shaved ice, cotton candy, and ice cream. Everything was free of charge for the party, courtesy of the skating rink’s new ownership: Victory Church.
Victory pastor’s Josh and Marcia Payne announced the purchase of the former Troy Skateland in June of 2020, and renovations have been ongoing ever since.
Last Sunday Pastor Josh invited members of Victory Church to the preview party, asking everyone to “catch the vision” of why Victory chose to invest in the property.
“This is not about a roller skating rink, this is about loving on our community,” Josh said.
The mission statement just inside the door notes the church’s goal “to provide a safe space for the youth and families of our region to have fun and grow strong.”
The new space will also house the church’s youth group, which Pastor Josh said has continued to outgrow every space they provide.
The preview party was originally scheduled to take place Wednesday night, but was postponed due to the inclement weather experienced in the area. The change in schedule didn’t diminish the event in the slightest, with the community coming out to fill both the building and the side yard.
Pastor Josh noted that he was “blown away” by the outcome of the event.
Starting next weekend, Sk8zone will be open regular hours with one open skate session on Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m., and two on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Sk8zone can also be reserved for private parties by calling (570) 297-4546.
