A note our readers: Review bringing back Friday print edition (free to read)

The Daily Review will soon begin a phased transition back toward normal publishing as we add a fourth day back to our print schedule.
Print editions will be delivered and available on newsstands Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and, starting next week, on Fridays. We look forward to adding back a fifth print publishing day very soon. Digital e-edition versions of our paper continue to be published seven days a week on our website, www.thedailyreview.com, at no extra cost for current print subscribers.
As we’ve ventured into uncharted waters due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two months, we have remained committed to bringing you the latest developments on how the virus has not only impacted the community, but how our neighbors have been adapting and stepping up to make a difference. With fewer print editions, it has just looked a little different. But we’ve watched closely as the community responded, with our online traffic statistics showing double- and triple-digit increases — signs that this local information is needed more than ever during this time.
We understand that change can be difficult — and we understand there have been difficult compromises for almost everyone in our area over the past several weeks. But our decision to scale back regular printed editions had to be made so that this newspaper could continue informing our community over the long-term. To all of our readers, we cannot thank you enough for your patience and understanding during this uncertain time.
We are excited to be bringing back a fourth print edition, with a fifth to be added as soon as possible. From there, we will assess the “new normal” and the business landscape in our market area and base our go-forward decisions on the overall impact of COVID-19 during the next several months of recovery.
In the meantime, enjoy getting those good, old-fashioned newspapers back in your hands. We remain hopeful, positive, and excited about a slow-but-sure return to mostly normal business practices.
— Kelly Luvison, Publisher
