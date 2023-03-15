A Pa. hospital’s revoked property tax exemption is a ‘warning shot’ to other nonprofits, expert says

Pottstown Hospital, formerly Pottstown Memorial Medical Center, is owned by Tower Health.

HARRISBURG — A Commonwealth Court judge recently revoked a Southeastern Pennsylvania hospital’s property tax exemption and denied appeals regarding three others, decisions that one expert said should serve as a “warning shot” for nonprofit facilities statewide.