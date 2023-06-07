A Pa. town seeks to pause consolidation with its scandal ridden neighbor city

A street in DuBois, Pennsylvania

 For Spotlight PA/Georgianna Sutherland
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania.

STATE COLLEGE — In an unusual legal filing, Sandy Township seeks to pause its voter-approved consolidation with the City of DuBois as a result of corruption allegations against the city’s suspended manager and alarming financial oversight issues.

