TROY — Christmas carols rang softly through the lobby of Guthrie Troy Community Hospital Thursday night — accompanied by laughter, tears and friendship displayed high on the hill during the 26th annual Guthrie Troy Community Hospital Auxiliary Remembrance Tree Ceremony.
Over 200 tags with names of loved ones ones honored or remembered by Troy residents hung on a 12 foot tree after being sold as a fundraiser for the auxiliary in the hospital’s gift shop, online and at the Troy Sale Barn.
Keynote Speaker Reverend Garry Zuber, who served as Pastor of Troy and East Troy Baptist churches for 40 years, reminded guests of fond memories experienced with individuals whose names were placed on the Remembrance Tree and reflected on those he knew personally and lessons that can be learned from them.
Zuber shared a time when an ailing friend, memorialized now on a Remembrance Tree tag, shared with him that even as his body failed him he had “a peace and a hope.”
Zuber also referenced Author Debbie Macomber who has spoken of her “guest list” — a yet to be completed filled list of people she believes God has ordained for her to meet, impact and be impacted by.
He stated that each individual has their own personal “guest list” of people they will influence and be influenced by throughout their lives and that Christmas is a perfect time to recall those who have played a part in their journeys.
“When you hear the names read...you’re going to think of people who have made a difference, who have influenced and made an impression in your lives,” Zuber said. “Think about it, take a couple minutes to just think about them and say thank you.”
Zuber noted that his hope is that Jesus Christ is included in each individual’s “guest list” as the Savior of their lives and read a poem by his predecessor in the Troy and East Troy Baptist Churches’ pulpits, the late Reverend Herbert Punchard Sr.
Guthrie Troy Community Hospital Auxiliary member Brenda Brewer then recited all names on Remembrance Tree tags out loud.
Guthrie Troy Community Hospital Auxiliary Remembrance Tree Ceremony Chairman Linda Lawrence added, “I think we all get so involved in our own life that we need to remember where we came from and who our friends were that helped us along the way. It’s a good time to remember those that aren’t with us anymore as well as honor people that have helped us in our life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.