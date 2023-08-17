A plan to stop diverting road dollars to Pa. State Police could be a final piece of this year’s budget

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

 Commonwealth Media Services
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01 copy.jpg

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds the powerful to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — For at least 50 years, Pennsylvania has used taxes drivers pay at the pump to fund its State Police force.

Tags