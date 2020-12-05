A seed of generosity; Victory Church hosts 14th annual free Christmas tree giveaway

Lines of people twisted around the Tops Market parking lot in Troy on Thursday as locals waited to pick out free Christmas trees.
Victory Church volunteers welcomed Operation Free Christmas Tree attendees, who waited even before the event’s 6 p.m. start time, with smiles and offered help with loading the trees into vehicles as members of the Bradford County Dairy Promotion team provided hot chocolate.
Victory Church has supplied 100 Christmas trees free of charge to the community for 14 years through Operation Free Christmas Tree, which the Rev. Josh Payne has said is a way the church hopes to meet not only spiritual needs of locals but practical needs as well.
Payne explained that when Operation Free Christmas Tree began there “really wasn’t anyone selling trees in Troy” and the church “saw a need and wanted to help meet it.”
Ever since, the Christmas tree give-away has served as “just a simple way to let people know God loves them and so do we,” Payne commented.
Payne relayed that the Christmas cheer that can be brought through the Christmas trees is even more imperative this year as the world continues to move through an especially difficult time.
“It is more important this year than ever. 2020 has felt like a marathon that you have to dig deep just to finish,” Payne shared. “Operation Free Christmas Tree is a bright spot in an otherwise dark year. It reminds people that kindness needs no season and they don’t have to do life alone.”
“We believe you reap what you sow. Each tree is a seed of God’s love and generosity,” Payne continued. “We want to see a harvest or increase of the same in the lives of those who witness it. Generosity begets generosity.”
Payne stated that the church has already seen a continuation of kindness spread from Operation Free Christmas Tree as individuals in other towns across the region, including Arnot Community Church in Tioga County, New York, have started similar tree give-aways in their communities after being inspired by what they have seen during Operation Free Christmas Tree in Troy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.