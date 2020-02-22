WYSOX TOWNSHIP — Kristen Cashuric Fetcho, the child forensic interviewer from Children’s Advocacy Center, had the entire audience of the Central Bradford County’s Lunch and Learn hanging on every word as she explained the problems the community faces.
“In 2019 there were 11 counts of child sex trafficking in Bradford County,” she said highlighting just one of the reasons why the Children’s Advocacy Center is needed today.
According to the U.S. Census’ estimated data for 2019, there were 62,622 people living in Bradford County. Of the 62,622, 27.9% were children. That means there were 17,722 kids in the community last year. Fetcho later revealed, “Bradford County has the third highest rate of substantiated abuse in the state of Pennsylvania. We see typically between 200 to 250 cases a year.” Plugging either number into the formula to find a percentage shows that 1% of the community’s children will go through an event that they will need assistance to navigate.
Fetcho explained how it happened in the community. An older person mass messages children through social media with flattering remarks and a few respond. The older individual then offers to pick them up from a common place that children get picked up from, think gas stations, schools, and stores.
“Taken to New York for the weekend, drugs and alcohol involved. Then all of a sudden they’re performing sexual acts and getting their pictures taken,” she said. The manipulators had control over the only commodity kids can actually really acquire on their own, their reputation.
“Fast forward to Thursday of that week and now you’re getting messages saying you’re going to come do that again this weekend and if you don’t, I’m going to send all of these pictures,” she continued. “So it just spirals really, really quickly for these kids.”
To protect children, she recommended not only as the director of a non-profit that protects kids, but as a parent as well, “Check those phones. Check ‘em, plug them in far away from your children at night and check ‘em.” She elaborated, “Somebody is contacting them through TikTok, through Facebook, through Snapchat. Always, I mean they just are.”
While Fetcho was extremely proud of the Children’s Advocacy Center’s progress, she explained that there was still work to be done. Anyone who is interested in volunteering with the Children’s Advocacy Center can explore their website at www.cacnepa.org/. Those who suspect child abuse or neglect, can call Child Line to make a confidential report at 1-800-932-0313.
The community is always welcomed to attend the Lunch and Learns hosted at the Riverstone Inn & Grill at 47 Leisure Drive Towanda. Admission is $20 for members of the chamber of commerce and $25 for non-members. The next meeting will be held at noon on March 19.
