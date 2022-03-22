“Some people in the bigger city churches think nothing happens out here in the boondocks,” said the Rev. Bill Bardo. “My agenda is to prove them wrong.”
Bardo is the officiating pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Troy. Every day of his life he works hard at this agenda, but on Sunday he, along with others of the community, worked especially hard at it. At 7 p.m. the church held a special bicentennial celebration service that involved the Troy Community and others.
According to Bardo, music is an important part of the church. It was Choir Director Robert Oldroyd who was instrumental in putting together the musical preparation for the service.
“For the last month we have been writing music and organizing singers,” said Oldroyd. “The choir has been going on for three months.”
According to Oldroyd, the research that went into that preparation has been going on for over a year.
“These sort of events take a lot of planning. There’s just so much information to find and when you find something new and interesting, it just raises more questions,” explained Oldroyd. “So it just blossoms into a very large project. We’ve learned a lot of things and it’s very cool!”
With the direction of Oldroyd, the celebration service included the Community Choir with Presbyterian and local churches from across the region, as well as the Ithaca College Brass Band.
Bardo spoke about the history of the church. The current building is not the original that started the church’s history when in 1822 just 16 members started the first Presbyterian worship in Troy. During its first 10 years, services were held at irregular intervals and when and where space was available. The hall of A. P. Ballard, the schoolhouse or a private home were some of the places that served for worship purposes.
Their first actual building was located on a lot on the north side of West Main Street, erected in an architectural style known as “the little red schoolhouse.”
By 1848 the congregation had outgrown the building and a new one was put up directly across the street from the current building. That building is still standing today, though the steeple has been removed.
On September 16, 1875 the corner stone was laid for the current building.
Bardo mentioned, “Of special interest is that all three buildings were literally within a stone’s throw of each other.”
The keynote sermon was given by visiting the Rev. Dr. Martha Jordan of the Presbyterian Synod of the Trinity. Jordan lives in Clarks Summit.
“Why am I a Presbyterian?” Jordan began her sermon.
She answered, “There is a connection we have as Presbyterians. We are called to be the body of Christ and we all have different roles.”
“Listen to the gifts God has given you,” Jordan continued. “When we work together we are a better body of Christ.”
Bardo said that by making the church available to the community, they continue to serve God and the surrounding area in many ways.
“We have lots of great things planned for this year,” he said.
Future events at the Troy Presbyterian Church include a Bach Birthday Organ Concert on March 31, the Endless Mountain Choral Society Choral Collage on April 3, Palm Sunday Praise & Pie on April 10, History of Treasured Hymns on April 24, and Randy Frye Organ Recital on May 1. In addition, there are free community dinners on the second Monday of each month.
As Oldroyd directed the Community Choir and the Ithaca College Brass Ensemble through their last anthem, “Joyful, Joyful We Adore Thee,” the church filled with the joy that the song portrayed and it certainly could be heard throughout the Troy Community that evening. Some may have even thought it could easily have rivaled a similar performance at Royal Albert Hall in London.
The First Presbyterian Church of Troy has been serving God and the people of the community for the last 200 years.
As Jordan said as she ended her sermon, “As Presbyterians (we) are up to the challenge of another 200 years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.