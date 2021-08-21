Aug. 10 was a special day for the Towanda Lions Club.
At their annual summer cookout, two events happened. The first, 14-G Vice District Governor Clayton Steward installed the 2021-2022 officers and directors. Second, he helped present to two members the Lions Melvin Jones Award. This award is one of the most prominent ways a club can recognize a member for their outstanding service, not only to the club but also to the community.
The Lions Club is one of the largest service organization in the world with eye sight being one of its main purposes. The local club is always looking for new members. To learn more, contact Bob Hugo at (570) 265-6615 or talk to any Lions Club member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.