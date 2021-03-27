'A treasure of Bradford County'

It’s been almost a year and a half since Bonnie Bell Hilfiger of Troy unexpectedly passed away. But according to those who came together to remember her during Thursday’s Bradford County Commissioners meeting at the Troy Sale Barn, her impact will continue to be felt for many years to come through her art.
“While she is no longer physically here, one can see the artistic stamp she left all over Bradford County and the surrounding region,” said Bradford County Tourism Director Robyn Cummings, who highlighted Hilfiger’s murals near the Robert D. Farley Connector along South Main Street in Towanda Borough, on a convenience in Sylvania, and at the Troy Sale Barn.
“Just about anywhere you travel you’re going to come across some of Bonnie’s work,” Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said. “It shows up in places that you don’t really think about.”
Hilfiger was born on Aug. 23, 1951 in Sherburne, New York, but later moved to Camptown and graduated as part of the Wyalusing Valley High School Class of 1969 before getting a degree in art education from Mansfield University. She passed away on Nov. 21, 2019.
Hilfiger was remembered not only for her love of educating local children, but also for her creations on a variety of mediums. Cummings noted Hilfiger’s love for painting Christmas ornaments, community murals, children’s faces, and even Christmas cards.
“I’m so privileged that I have a number of them (cards) at my house,” Cummings said.
“One of the most interesting works is a Christmas ornament sent to the White House,” she continued. “It was so well received that Bonnie was surprised by a hand-written thank-you note from former Vice President Al and Tipper Gore.”
Troy Sale Barn Event Coordinator Nicole Harris, who used to serve as the environmental education specialist at Mt. Pisgah State Park, remembered how effective of an art teacher Hilfiger was with children, no matter their backgrounds.
“Her love of both nature and children was on exhibit as we partnered, spending long days creating art in so many forms, eating lunch and swimming with the kids, and during their daily hikes,” Harris said. “I’m so fortunate that my own children were able to participate in those art camps to explore nature using art with Bonnie to guide them. Bonnie was one of those old souls who always made you feel so welcome.”
Those attending Thursday’s meeting in person and virtually were also able to hear from a 19-year-old Hilfiger through some of her writing, which was read aloud by John Seeley.
Commissioners thanked Hilfiger for her contributions to the county with a certificate of recognition.
Miller added that what Hilfiger did in her life will live on among Bradford County residents for a long, long time.
“It is with great pride that we are able to call Bonnie a treasure of Bradford County,” said Cummings.
