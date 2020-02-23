Members of the community of Ulster were delighted to watch multiple performances on Friday across a plethora of categories as they competed for cash prizes at the Ulster Talent Show.
During Samuel Scensenig’s performance, there were some technical issues and the music suddenly stopped. This was also his first time competing in a talent show not hosted at his school, which added more pressure.
With the help of the crowd, he was able to finish his performance acapella and win the big prize money in the end. As the show came to a closing, Scensenig, Lucas Newton, and Scensenig’s father, Johnathan Scensenig were able to answer a couple of questions about the performance.
When asked why Scensenig picked his song, he didn’t miss a beat and answered, “It was about God, and I’m a Christian.” However, when it came to what he would do with his prize money. He was still a little unsure.
Scensenig shared that he doesn’t have a special routine to practice singing his songs, he just enjoys it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.