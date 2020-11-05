Athens Area High School students taking Advanced Drawing and Painting completed a community service project in which they power-washed, removed old paint, and then repainted the spring animals from Valley Playland. Students who worked on this project included: Summer Eldridge, Lucas Aquilio, Payta Bentley, Ambrose Rosh, Lauren Bennett, Matthew Thornton, Phoebe Vondracek, Allyson Rockwell, Arin Rockwell.