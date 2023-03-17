TOWANDA — Available now, and continuing through April 13, 2023, AARP Foundation is providing tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program at the Area Agency on Aging Office, 220 Main Street, in Towanda and it’s completely free.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest volunteer- based free tax preparation service. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S Tax Code. Call 570-265-6121 to schedule your appointment.
Tax-Aide provides tax preparation assistance services nationwide. In 2022 1.5 million taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received more than $1 billion in income tax refunds.
For more information about AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, including which documents you need to file your taxes, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669)
AARP Foundation works to end senior poverty by helping vulnerable older adults build economic opportunity and social connectedness. As AARP’s charitable affiliate, we serve AARP members and nonmembers alike. Bolstered by vigorous legal advocacy, we spark bold, innovative solutions that foster resilience, strengthen communities and restore hope.
