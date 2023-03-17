TOWANDA — Available now, and continuing through April 13, 2023, AARP Foundation is providing tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program at the Area Agency on Aging Office, 220 Main Street, in Towanda and it’s completely free.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest volunteer- based free tax preparation service. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S Tax Code. Call 570-265-6121 to schedule your appointment.