AASD addresses public concerns with reopening during town halls

ATHENS BOROUGH — How will the school district make sure kids wear their masks on the bus? Will students fall behind if they have to learn remotely?
These were some of the questions Athens Area School District Superintendent Craig Stage and other administrators faced Thursday during two town hall meetings focused on the district’s reopening plans in response to COVID-19. General questions were addressed as part of the meetings in the bleachers of Alumni Stadium, while more building, curriculum, or special education-specific questions could be addressed with administrators sitting at tables along the field.
Stage said one of the most important things the school district can do during this time of change is to keep parents informed about the choices that are available so that they can choose what is best for their family.
“Each decision is intensely personal for them and based upon their beliefs and emotions and reactions to what is currently going on with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stage explained.
He added, “Our focus has always been the health and safety of all while trying to provide what we feel is the best opportunity for learning for all of our students.”
The school district is providing four options that students and families can take advantage of within the district — in-person instruction, a hybrid of in-person (Tuesdays and Thursdays) and remote instruction, full remote instruction, and the more independently-paced Wildcat Online Learning Academy.
Asked if parents can switch between instructional methods throughout the year, Stage said they are asking parents to commit to one choice for at least a marking period, but would address issues on a case-by-case basis.
Another concern with the various options was if children would fall behind or miss out on specials such as art and music if learning remotely. Lynch-Bustin Elementary Principal John Toscano, who also serves as the district’s pandemic coordinator alongside Stage, said remote students would get activities that coincide with the specials, but it might not be exactly the same as what they would otherwise be doing in the classroom.
Stage noted that remote learning would follow the day’s lessons and utilize recordings or livestreaming.
With providing a variety of options for learning, Stage said it places a larger burden on administration and teachers, but he was confident they would be up to the task.
“We’re asking teachers to do things that have never been asked of them in their careers and I’m intensely proud of them and I have great faith that they will do it,” said Stage. “We know that there will be kinks to work out in the days when we start and I know no system is perfect, but we’ll work every day to get better.”
During the meeting, Stage also stressed that remote learning in the new school year will look much different than what the district had to transition to last-minute during the spring in response to the state’s COVID-19 shutdown.
“We didn’t have very much time to prepare for it,” he said.
“But we’ve learned,” he added. “We’ve talked with people. We’ve gotten feedback. Remote learning and livestreaming options will be different, both synchronously and asynchronously, and our online academy as well.”
Another concern revolved around the hybrid remote option and how the district would plan class sizes in the interest of social distancing as students showed up only on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Stage said the district would have to see how many families sign up for that option and then plan accordingly.
Part of the district’s health and safety plan approved by the school board Tuesday includes spacing children 6 feet apart in the classrooms. When that isn’t an option, face coverings will be required – with breaks offered throughout the day. Children will also be able to utilize tri-fold plexiglass barriers at their desks.
Face coverings will be required whenever students are in common areas such as building entrances and exits, hallways, labs, libraries, and on buses.
The close proximity of students on buses was a concern for some parents, which Stage explained was the reason for requiring face coverings.
“We will never admit that we can social distance on a bus, which is why face coverings will be mandatory,” Stage said.
And if there are issues with students taking their masks off on the bus, the district can make sure there are additional staff to ride with them.
“We’ve done it before,” he noted.
Windows will also be kept open for the rides to help with ventilation as long as the weather is suitable, and foggers will be used to help sanitize the transports when students aren’t aboard.
Stage noted that they will be looking at transportation plans as they get a better outlook for which students will require transportation so that they can reduce ridership per vehicle, if possible.
There were also concerns about elementary students trading face coverings while at school.
“I can’t tell you that’s not going to happen,” Stage responded.
In light of some of these concerns, the district is relying on parents to educate their children about face coverings. Children who are physically unable to wear a mask will need a 504 plan created for them or an adjustment to their IEP plan through the special education office. For other children who refuse to wear a face covering, Stage said the district will address the issue with the student’s family.
Paper face masks will be available for students in the buildings and on buses, along with sanitizing stations. The buildings will also be cleaned more regularly with the help of four additional part-time custodial staff.
A variety of strategies will be in place with meals that will allow younger students to eat in their classrooms or older students to be spread out in cafeterias and other large spaces, such as the LGI auditorium in Harlan Rowe Middle School and the old high school gymnasium.
For older students using lockers outside of the classroom, locker visits will be limited. Sixth through 12th graders will also be provided clear backpacks that can easily be cleaned.
Students will be screened when entering the buildings each day.
Those who show symptoms of illness while at school will be isolated in a room and evaluated by a school nurse. From there, they could be sent home until their symptoms have gone away.
The district is relying on parents to monitor their children for symptoms and, if sick, should keep their children home and utilize remote learning. Stage asks that any parents who have to keep their children home to let the school know so that the remote learning can be set up.
Although Stage said the district isn’t requiring students to undergo COVID-19 tests before returning to school, if their symptoms end up mirroring the coronavirus, he urged parents to take their children to a medical professional for further evaluation.
“If we are posed with a positive or suspected positive case, we will work with the Department of Health, we’ll do the contact tracing, and we’ll alert all families,” he explained. The Department of Health will also help the district determine whether it needs to temporarily close and perform a deep cleaning.
“We’re not going to give any specifics. If you want to know who, that’s not happening,” Stage added. “They have a right to privacy.”
Another concern revolved around the Keystone Exams that were missed last year, and recent correspondence from the state saying they would have to be made up.
Stage said this would apply for students on the Tier 1 or Tier 2 graduating paths.
Addressing a concern about safety at the Northern Tier Career Center with students coming together from multiple districts, Stage said the NTCC’s health and safety plan, which is expected to be approved later this month, will be based on the health and safety plans of all the districts it serves.
Stage credited the district’s pandemic team for all the work they have done to prepare for the new school year in these uncertain times.
“And I’ll be honest with you, we have not solved every problem because we don’t know what some of those problems are yet,” he added. “But we’re going to be open and honest and tell you what we’re doing and try to come up with a solution that meets the needs of families, students, staff, and the community as a whole.”
“I just want to thank you and the administration and all of the teachers for not giving up on our kids,” one parent said during the morning session, followed by applause.
The district plans to resume instruction on Aug. 31 and use a hybrid model the first week that will bring one group of students to the buildings that Monday and Tuesday and the next group on Wednesday and Thursday. Included in the instruction will be lessons about the technology being used for remote learning and the importance of face coverings. The district then hopes to continue on with an in-person model unless increasing COVID-19 levels warrant a change.
Any widespread changes to instruction will be communicated through the district’s website, messaging to parents, and through local media.
