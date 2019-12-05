ATHENS — The Athens Area School District is moving forward with a new website to promote its players and athletic programs.
On Tuesday, the school board approved an agreement with Circle W Sports of Wellsboro to create the website at a cost not to exceed $5,700. This comes three months after JB Sullivan, the supervisor of athletics and youth programs, initially brought the proposal before the board.
Sullivan touted the expertise of Circle W Sports, which has worked with many school districts, the NTL, and PIAA District IV to create a dedicated athletic web presence.
“They (the websites) look excellent and they provide a great way to get our information out there,” said Sullivan. “Also, we’ll have articles where we can spotlight all of our athletes, both individually with individual pages and their teams, their results, and everything. I thought it was just a great opportunity.”
Sullivan noted that the website will eventually be able to generate revenue for the district or booster clubs through advertising.
However, the vote wasn’t unanimous. Both school board President John Johnson and Vice President Lonnie Stethers voted against the proposal.
Explaining his vote after the meeting, Johnson said he understands that there is an academic value to athletics. However, he didn’t see how spending money on a website to promote athletics would benefit students academically.
The school district still has to work out a contract through its solicitor. Sullivan hopes to have the website in place no later than the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
The school board also approved the creation of a website at no cost to promote its clubs and extracurricular activities through student efforts.
