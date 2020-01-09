RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — Between 20 and 26 Athens Area School District students had to be loaded onto a different school bus Wednesday after the one they were riding in was hit by a car.
The emergency dispatch went out around 3:45 p.m. for the area of 2149 Green Mountain Road in Ridgebury Township.
According to Athens Superintendent Craig Stage, the bus had stopped on a hill and a vehicle that was following it slowly slid on some ice and hit the back of the transport.
Stage said no students were injured and there was no damage to the bus.
“We followed all of our protocols and all children were safe,” said Stage, adding that calls went out to notify parents and SRU Elementary Principal Peter Henning was on scene to help out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.