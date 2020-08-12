AASD increases sub rates to increase appeal

ATHENS — Substitute rates in the Athens Area School District are going up as officials try to bring more substitutes into the district.
The increase, approved by the school board Tuesday, increases base substitute rates from $100 to $115 per day, while pay for those who fully commit to substituting within the district is going from $125 to $135 per day, according to Superintendent Craig Stage.
“The rationale behind that is so that we can secure more subs in the district that are much needed, especially during this critical time with the reopening of our schools,” Stage explained.
The move also eliminates incentives that had been in place.
“What we felt is that we just needed to front-load that from the beginning and it actually works out better for them,” said Stage.
He noted that substitute levels are good, but still remain below target as they have over the past five years.
The school district utilizes Employment Staffing Solutions for its substitutes.
