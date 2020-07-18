AASD preparing for all options with reopening plan

ATHENS — As the Athens Area School District continues planning for instruction in the new school year, its pandemic coordinators recently shared insight from a parent survey that brought in responses from about half of the district’s families.
“It was certainly enlightening and we value the feedback by our parents and guardians,” said Lynch-Bustin Elementary School Principal John Toscano as he presented the findings.
When asked what three factors most influence how parents feel about their children attending school in the fall, academic growth was selected nearly 78% of the time. Student health and risk of exposure generated the next highest number of responses with nearly 51%, followed by the parents’ ability to support learning at home with nearly 39%.
Other results included:
• Student participation in extracurricular activities – nearly 35%;
• Student’s preference – nearly 30%;
• School’s ability to provide additional supports – nearly 26%;
• Guidance from government or medical experts – nearly 14%;
• Availability of child care – nearly 13%;
• Internet or device access at home – nearly 10%;
• Transportation to and from school – a little more than 8%.
Balancing work with supporting their child’s learning was the top anticipated concern, with more than 27% listing it as a significant barrier while more than 21% viewed it as a moderate barrier. In comparison, child care was the next highest significant concern with nearly 12% while mental health was the next highest moderate concerns with 15.23%.
More than 65% said they would prefer in-person learning for their child while nearly 30% said they would consider in-person learning depending on the safety measures that would be implemented, and just over 5% are only considering virtual learning options.
With just over half of responding parents or guardians saying their students would need a bus to get to school, just over 15% said they are hesitant to let their student or students on the bus due to health and safety concerns.
In the case that a hybrid virtual learning model is needed, more than 28% preferred separating students into two groups with two days of in-classroom instruction for each group (Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday) each week. More than 27% preferred alternating in-classroom and virtual instruction between groups on a weekly base while nearly 24.5% preferred alternating students with an odd/even day calendar, while just over 20% preferred online for seventh through 12th grades while kindergarten through sixth grades attend in person.
With regard to recommendations from the CDC, more than 83.5% were concerned about mask wearing negatively affecting their children, while just over 40% of respondents said maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet could negatively affect their children. Limited groups in communal spaces was the next highest concern at just over 21%.
Even with the large concern over face masks, Toscano said the district will be moving forward with Gov. Tom Wolf’s direction of requiring masks to be worn, although students will be given breaks from them throughout the day when they’re able to be properly socially distanced.
Superintendent Craig Stage said in addition to providing students face masks, they will be making face shields available to students as well. In addition, the district is looking into plexiglass shielding for desks that could help children.
“We’re going to try and reopen as safely as possible for everybody, not only for our students, but also our faculty and our staff,” said Toscano.
To do this, they stressed the need for cooperation from parents, from making sure their children are getting on the bus with the proper face protection to keeping their children home from school if they show signs of sickness.
Children, along with staff, will have their temperatures taken upon arrival at school. In the case a student shows a high fever, they will be taken to an isolation room, evaluated by the school nurse, and then either be sent home or taken to a care facility for COVID-19 testing.
“You can’t send your kids to school if they’re sick. That defeats the entire process,” Stage told parents. “I know it’s hard, but we have to be on the same page — we have to be a team about this.”
Additional safety measures include training for custodians specific to the COVID-19 pandemic, disinfectant machines for bus contractors, and improving filtration with the schools’ ventilation systems.
With food service, officials are looking at classroom-based breakfast and lunch options or utilizing other spaces, such as the old gymnasium in the high school, with socially distanced tables to help students spread out.
These improvements are being supported by the school’s CARES Act funding and state safety grant money.
As the district’s pandemic coordinators, Toscano and Stage attend meetings with other district representatives through BLaST Intermediate Unit 17. From a poll of these districts taken Tuesday, Toscano said all were planning for a full reopening, with a hybrid plan as a backup. However, Stage said they’ve been planning for all possibilities utilizing guidance from the American Association of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education, among other sources, and continue to adjust those plans as additional guidance from the state is released.
“No matter what model we choose, we always have to be ready for both short-term and long-term intermittent closures based upon the face that we’re going to be dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for an extended period of time,” said Stage.
Referencing social media conversations he’s seen about parents weighing home school or cyber charter school options, Stage plugged the district’s Wildcat Online Learning Academy while reminding people about how cyber charter schools increase district costs and take tax dollars out of the area.
“Last year, we had about 49 students use cyber charter school. … Those 49 students cost our district approximately $750,000,” Stage said.
He noted that the district is continuing to improve its online offerings, while adding, “We’re proud of our teachers and they do a tremendous job, and you’re going to miss out on what they offer.”
The district hopes to obtain school board approval for a final health and safety reopening plan on Aug. 4.
Stage encouraged anyone with questions to contact him or Toscano.
“If you have any questions, Facebook is not the place for questions. I encourage you to reach out to us. We can’t address any concerns you have if we don’t hear about them directly,” said Stage.
