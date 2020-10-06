ATHENS – An Athens Area High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, although Superintendent Craig Stage said there will be no change to instruction or extra-curricular activities at this time.
Stage notified the public Tuesday after the district was informed of the positive test. The student, he said, had been under a quarantine since last Thursday, and the student’s family has been following all of the proper protocols.
“In working with the (Pennsylvania) Department of Health there is no need to change learning models at this time because of the many safety protocols implemented as well as the steps taken by the students’ family to ensure everyone’s good health and safety,” he said.
“The increased number of COVID-19 cases within Bradford County are not happening in our schools, but within our communities,” he continued. “This is a stark reminder that we need to continue to be diligent in our health and safety measures. The pre-screening process is working. Please continue to take your child’s temperature and review the symptoms chart with him or her every morning prior to school. Please wear a face covering when in public and in areas that you cannot physically distance yourself from each other. Please wash your hands often, and when you cannot wash your hands please use hand sanitizer.”
Since Sept. 20, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bradford County since March has increased from 110 to 235, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“We want to thank parents/caregivers for constantly communicating any concerns they may have with sending their children to school,” Stage said. “We also want to thank you for keeping us updated on potential exposures to COVID-19 or when tests have been conducted. This collaboration has allowed us to conservatively and cautiously approach the COVID-19 pandemic. We are committed to keeping our school doors open and our students, faculty and staff as safe as possible.”
Stage noted that the Department of Health will contact individuals if there ends up being a need for contact tracing.
