ATHENS – The Athens Area School District reported Friday evening that a faculty member at Lynch-Bustin Elementary School had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Superintendent Craig Stage, the employee had already been isolated at home starting Sept. 24 due to having close contact with another who tested positive for COVID-19. On Sept. 27, they started showing symptoms.
“In working with the (Pennsylvania) Department of Health there is no need to change learning models at this time because of the many safety protocols implemented as well as the steps taken by the district and faculty member to ensure everyone’s good health and safety,” Stage said. “If there is a need for contact tracing, individuals will be contacted by the Department of Health.”
Stage added that protocols are in place to ensure the safety of students and staff as much as possible, and school facilities are cleaned each day. He stressed that success relies on working together as a community.
“We ask hat parents continue to screen children daily before coming to school and keep them home if they are sick,” Stage said. “If you have a COVID-19 related issue, lease call building principals and they can assist you.”
