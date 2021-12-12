ATHENS — Following the news that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court had knocked down a statewide mask mandate for schools, the Athens Area School District announced Friday that it would be reverting back to its previous health and safety plan — which only strongly encourages face coverings.
“The Athens Area School District will revert to the board-approved Health and Safety plan, which strongly encourages face coverings, but allows them to be optional in school buildings for all staff, students, visitors and spectators,” a message from Athens Superintendent Craig Stage said on the school district’s app and website.
Stage also noted that “the Pa Supreme Court decision does not impact the federal directive requiring all passengers and drivers to wear a mask on school buses, including on buses operated by public and private school systems; these requirements remain in effect.”
The Athens superintendent urged the community to continue to help the school district remain open for in-person learning.
“We genuinely need our community to help support our effort to keep schools open for in-person learning,” Stage said. “Check your child for symptoms daily before leaving for school. Please do not send your child to school if they or a household member is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or has COVID-19. Please do not send your child to school if they or a household member is awaiting a COVID-19 test result. Allowing them to attend school in those situations may only exacerbate our ability to keep schools open for in-person instruction. If you are ever unsure what to do, please do not hesitate to contact your child’s principal.”
