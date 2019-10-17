ATHENS — The Athens Area School District is positioned to save a little more than $216,000 over the remaining life of two of its bonds after moving forward with refinancing this week.
With the school district having set a threshold of 2% savings from interest before pursuing any refinancing, Superintendent Craig Stage reported to the school board Tuesday that the district was able to achieve 2.7% in savings through the move.
The school board was first presented the measure at last month’s work session meeting due to interest rates that were near a 40-year low.
Referencing a conversation he had with financial advisor Audrey Bear, Stage said the savings were better than expected.
“I think we did a good job,” Stage added.
