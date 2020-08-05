AASD staying flexible with plans for new school year

ATHENS — Nearly two months after approving a preliminary Green Phase health and safety plan to test the waters, the Athens Area School District put a more finalized plan before the public Tuesday that includes different plans that can be implemented to keep students safe with however COVID-19 infections might fluctuate in the community in the future.
“School will be very flexible,” said Stage. “We will have to be flexible because we want to keep students safe.”
Instruction has been pushed back from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31. When it begins, students will be reintroduced through a hybrid model that splits students into two groups that will alternate between in-person and livestreamed/virtual instruction that first week.
“We want the school year to be successful and we want kids to be in school, but we want everybody to be safe, so we want to be very deliberate and slow with how we open school,” said Stage.
If in-person instruction is able to be carried out beyond that first week, schools will space students at least 6 feet apart in classroom as much as possible. If that’s not possible, students will have to wear face coverings or utilize a tri-fold plexiglass barrier around their desks. Face coverings will also be required on busses, while entering or exiting buildings, in hallways, or while in other common areas such as a library or lab, although mask breaks will be provided as needed.
The district is also adding custodial staff to help with more frequent cleaning while also equipping teachers with cleaning supplies to help keep their rooms sanitized as students change from class to class. Sanitizing stations will be placed throughout buildings, which will be closed off to non-essential volunteers. Improvements to the ventilation system will also be in place.
Food services will look slightly different in each building, with elementary students having both breakfast and lunch delivered to their classrooms while middle school students will be spaced out across Harlan Rowe’s two cafeterias and LGI room for lunch. High school students will get a grab-and-go breakfast that they can eat in the classroom, and then will be spaced out for lunch inside the cafeteria and old gymnasium.
The school district is relying on parents to keep their children home if they exhibit temperatures higher than 99.5 degrees using a touchless thermometer or 100.4 degrees with an oral thermometer. Students will also be screened as they enter the buildings. Those who exhibit a fever during the school day will be isolated and sent home. At home can utilize livestreamed instruction to keep up to date with their classes. If they don’t feel well enough to participate in the livestreamed classes, Stage said the district will be flexible with absences and will work to get the student back up to speed once they can return.
Stage noted that the district will also be flexible with arrivals for parents who don’t want their children on the bus and have to drop them off at two separate buildings.
If COVID-19 cases require the school district to transition to a hybrid model of instruction, one group of students will have in-person instruction Mondays and Tuesdays while the other group will get in-person instruction Thursdays and Fridays. Livestreaming will be available for the other days. Wednesday will be dedicated to more thorough cleaning of the buildings.
In the case that COVID-19 positives drastically increase, the school district could eliminate all in-person instruction altogether until it can safely transition back.
Any changes to the style of instruction will be communicated with parents in a variety of ways, including through social media, local media, on the district’s website, and through push notifications.
Stage noted that the Wildcat Online Learning Academy, which differs from the livestreamed instruction, is also available to students.
“We want to minimize whatever risk we can to the students and staff in those buildings,” said Lynch-Bustin Elementary Principal John Toscano, who helped coordinate the health and safety plan with Stage.
The plan came together in recent weeks through the input of a variety of stakeholders, including parents and teachers, along with guidance from the school board.
“Every situation has a plausible and decisive solution,” said Stage. “There is no plausible or decisive solution for the COVID pandemic that we’re facing and we are trying are absolute best to create a safe reopening of schools that meets the needs of our students, families and staff. I want to commend all the people, including the board, for their continued support, effort, and willingness to participate with their feedback throughout this entire process. I know parents would have liked to have seen this a little sooner, but we’re glad we took our time because we thought through a lot of scenarios and situations, and tried to provide the best plan that we possibly could.”
Additional reopening information will be posted to the district’s website in the coming days.
The district will also hold two town hall meetings about reopening on Thursday in Alumni Stadium in order to comply with state guidelines regarding crowds, with no more than 250 people allowed to be in the stadium at one time. The first meeting will start at 10 a.m. while the second, which will be livestreamed, will begin at 7 p.m.
