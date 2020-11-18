AASD to switch to remote learning amid holiday travel concerns

The Athens Area School District will switch all schools to full remote learning from Monday through Sunday, Dec. 6. Students will have full remote learning days other than Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Dec. 4, which will be early dismissal days.
Students will bring home anything they need to do online classes including their technology materials this Friday.
Superintendent Craig Stage said that the transition is due to a potential surge in COVID-19 positivity rates within “school-based transmission.”
“Local and state health officials have consistently stated their growing concern over COVID-19 spikes as a result of holiday travel, gatherings, and other events related to the holidays,” Stage said. “We want to take a proactive approach in anticipation that families will be gathering and traveling over the Thanksgiving break. This two week transition to remote instruction is a mitigation effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among our students, faculty, and staff. It should also help us return to our preferred in-person model of instruction sooner rather than later. As we continue to move through a challenging school year, we are relying on the advice and support of local medical experts to help guide our decisions.”
He asked that the community practices COVID-19 safety by wearing masks, listening to social distancing guidelines, and washing hands regularly. Parents are asked to monitor their students for illness before sending them back to school.
Stage also mentioned that further information regarding meal pick-up, technology, and other services will be posted on the district website and on its social media.
The transition to remote learning will cancel in-person extra-curricular activities and sports for that aforementioned two-week period. Normal in-person classes are set to resume on Monday, Dec. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.