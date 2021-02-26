ATHENS – Financial adviser Audrey Bear of Piper Sandler presented a refinancing opportunity to the Athens School Board Tuesday to save at least 2% on a 2017 bond issue given current low interest rates.
The board now faces a choice of whether to achieve more immediate savings, estimated at $284,000 over the life of the bond, by refinancing with taxable bonds, or an estimated $686,000 in savings through non-taxable bonds once they reach their current bonding’s September 2022 call date. These estimates were based on Monday’s interest rates.
Bear noted that any money from taxable bonding would be placed in an escrow account until September 2022.
In the past, the district has used 2% bond savings as the benchmark for starting discussions about refinancing. As Bear presented this week, the district is up to 2.7% in potential savings.
“As a group you have to decide at what point you want to refinance. Do you want to take the money that’s available right now, or do you want to see if interest rates stay exactly where they are, or potentially go lower,” Bear said.
She explained that since the biggest factor that controls the interest rate is the economy, when the stock market is volatile and investors are hesitant to put money in the stock market, they want safe investments, which turns them towards municipal bonds that will drive rates down.
“Now what’s unique about today and even last year when I was here is because tax exempt and taxable rates are so low right now, you can refinance using taxable bonds and refinance old bonds that were tax exempt and generate savings,” Bear said.
The district plans on revisiting the plans at a later meeting where they will decide whether to refinance now or hold off until 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.