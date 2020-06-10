AASD working on plan for Aug. 27 start of school

ATHENS — The Athens Area School District is starting work on a pilot health and safety plan that, with school board approval June 18, can enable district buildings to open on July 1 in accordance to preliminary reopening guidance released by the state last week.
“We’ll be coordinating with many local officials and experts to develop the plan and we’re using all of the necessary guidance from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), WHO (World Health Organization), Pennsylvania Department of Education, and others that have already prepared their re-entry plans,” Superintendent Craig Stage explained.
Even with facilities opened, Stage noted that the high school pool will have to wait until Aug. 1 due to the more complex nature of creating a plan for that space. However, he said the extra time will allow the district to perform some necessary and preventative maintenance in the area. More information about the pool’s reopening will be shared at a future date.
Stage said they are also expecting direction from the PIAA for athletics this week.
“Once we get that guidance, we’ll be developing our plan for that as well,” said Stage.
As part of the planning process, Stage said the district will be sending surveys out to parents next week.
Stage hopes to have a permanent plan approved by the school board on July 21, which will guide how the district will open up to students on Aug. 27, whether its completely in classroom or includes some distance learning.
Resident Jeff Nason stressed the importance of parents being notified about the plan so they can plan for their children in the case that remote learning is required.
In preparation for future virtual learning, the Athens School Board approved the use of the Schoology remote learning platform for third through 12th grades at a cost of $5.50 per student per year. Schoology was one of a number of programs the district utilized following the state’s COVID-19 closure, and Stage believes the cost will be covered under the CARES Act.
Stage highlighted how the program will not only serve as a uniform platform, but will also allow teachers to control content while integrating seamlessly with the district’s PowerSchool information system.
“So grading and updating assessments will all work seamlessly,” Stage said.
Kindergarten through second grades will continue using the more youth oriented Seesaw program.
