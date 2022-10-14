Abortion providers focus on expanding telehealth, medication access as they await outcome of Pa. governor’s race

Because of legal restrictions and financial hurdles, Pennsylvania abortion providers plan to expand access to medication abortions and telehealth rather than open new clinics.

 For Spotlight PA/Leise Hook
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — When Melissa Reed became CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone in 2016, she had one goal: to expand access to reproductive health care in Pennsylvania.

Abortion providers focus on expanding telehealth, medication access as they await outcome of Pa. governor’s race

In Pennsylvania, restrictions on abortion providers shape the number of abortion facilities in the state and limit the services they can provide.
Abortion providers focus on expanding telehealth, medication access as they await outcome of Pa. governor’s race

Melissa L. Reed, MA, JD, President and CEO, Planned Parenthood at her office in Warminster, PA on Tuesday morning October 4, 2022.