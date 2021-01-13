Abreu appointed to Troy School Board

TROY — Former Troy Intermediate School Principal Mary Abreu has replaced Bill Brasington on Troy’s Board of Education.
Abreu has been appointed as school director representing the district’s Region 1, which includes Alba Borough, Armenia Township, Troy Borough and Troy Township, after former board member Bill Brasington announced his resignation in November, citing hopes that “new energy” will bring positive changes to the board.
Abreu was chosen to carry out the remainder of Brasington’s current term, which will end in 2021, after multiple candidates completed interviews before the board during a Troy School Board meeting in December.
Abreu joins the board with more than three decades of experience in the Troy Area School District, where she has served as not only TIS Principal but also Troy Jr./Sr. High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director, among other roles.
“I just want to see if I can be a positive contributor for the remainder of Mr. Brasington’s term,” she stated. “After spending 30-plus years in the TASD, I feel I have some background knowledge to contribute and I care about the children of this district and their education.”
