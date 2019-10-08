COY_0730.jpg

Monroeton and North Towanda Fire crews, emergency responders and Pennsylvania State Police each responded to the scene of a wreck in Monroeton on Monday afternoon. The accident occurred at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and the Berwick Turnpike at approximately 1:20 p.m. Towanda Memorial EMS responded to the scene, but it is unclear if any injuries were sustained. 

