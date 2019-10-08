Monroeton and North Towanda Fire crews, emergency responders and Pennsylvania State Police each responded to the scene of a wreck in Monroeton on Monday afternoon. The accident occurred at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and the Berwick Turnpike at approximately 1:20 p.m. Towanda Memorial EMS responded to the scene, but it is unclear if any injuries were sustained.
Latest News
- Work begins to address areas of concern
- Classes resuming at university following fatal shooting
- Hyperstealth Corp. Discloses Patent Pending Invisibility Cloak
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Powersports Listings Mergers & Acquisitions Attracts Successful Private & Venture Equity Executive & Entrepreneur for the Asset Acquisition of CHESTER'S GRAND TETON HARLEY-DAVIDSON of Idaho Falls, Idaho
- Tammy R. (Ross) Donovan
- Today in History
- Community Bank N.A. celebrates National Good Neighbor Day
Most Popular
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 15
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.