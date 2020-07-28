A two-vehicle accident with entrapment involving a sedan and a tractor trailer occurred at the intersection of Shiner Road and Leisure Drive in Wysox Township at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday. Injuries were sustained in the accident and at least one person involved in the wreck was taken away via Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital EMS. Also assisting on scene were Wysox, Towanda and North Towanda fire crews and Pennsylvania State Police.