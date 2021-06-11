SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Animal Care Sanctuary teamed up with the Humane Society of the United States to rescue nine dogs, including a mother and her four puppies from a meat farm in South Korea.
In this most recent effort, the HSUS rescued over 170 dogs from South Korea, according to the ACS. The dogs come from inhumane and traumatic living conditions, requiring an owner able to re-socialize and give the animals proper care.
The ACS has rescued over 20 dogs from South Korea over the past year, and is collecting donations to help end the practice of dog-meat trading.
Becca Morgan, the animal services director at Animal Care Sanctuary, believes that the dogs they receive, such as Haruki and her four pups, need extra socialization and a loving family, and any donations go a long way in helping them care for the animals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.