Work on all of the structurally deficient bridges in Bradford County’s Act 13 bridge bundling project have been completed.
According to Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams, the cost came in less than what county officials originally anticipated.
Originally, he said the county estimated $8.8 million in design and construction costs for the work that went forward, but ended up paying $5.3 million out of its natural gas drilling Impact Fee funding.
In addition, he said the county saved around $175,000 on bidding costs.
“That was a really successful project for the county,” Williams said.
According to a project summary provided by the planning office, Bradford County owned and maintained 53 bridges in the fall of 2017, and 22 of them were deemed structurally deficient. Thirteen of those bridges were not being addressed in some way and were grouped into a bridge bundle so that they could be taken care of. After the bundling, officials learned that one of those bridges, a covered structure on Luther’s Mills Road in Burlington Township, had been made eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. Because it would require additional time to clear the replacement of the bridge, the bridge was removed and two additional box culverts were added, bringing the estimate from $7.7 million to $8.8 million.
Design and permitting was completed in 2018. The first phase of work was bid in March 2019 and the second phase was bid nearly a year later.
In all, work was carried out on bridges on Pratt’s Mill Road in Canton Township, Beers Road in Granville Township, W. LeRoy Crossroad in LeRoy Township, Robinson Road in Terry Township, Edinger Hill Road in Tuscarora Township, Fisk Road in Wilmot Township, McFadden Road in Canton Township, and Huntington Road in Springfield Township.
The final bridge in the bundle was opened to traffic in January, and finishing work and final inspections were completed last month.
“First and foremost, the bridges were completed extremely efficiently,” the summary stated. “This is especially true in the face of COVID-19, which caused significant challenges and supply chain concerns. … Secondly, this project resulted in a 36% reduction in the county’s (structurally deficient) bridge total. This investment in the future will serve the county for generations as the estimated lifespan of the bridges is 100 years and was completed with Act 13 Impact Fees at no cost to the taxpayers.”
Other bridge projects carried out during this time further reduced the number of structurally deficient bridges in the county, including the removal of the flood damaged Bridge 16 in on Curtis Wright Road in LeRoy Township. The county also completed its Historic Metal Truss Bridge Management Plan under a Memorandum of Agreement with the Federal Highway Administration and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to address historical structures in Burlington, West Burlington, Franklin, South Creek, Wells, and Wyalusing townships. This MOU will help make federal funding available for this future work.
Starting Tuesday, June 1, the county will begin work on the flood destroyed Bridge 22 on Kellogg Road in Monroe Township, which is expected to be opened to traffic by the end of the year.
Following this planned work, 10 structurally deficient bridges will remain.
Williams hopes to address the remaining bridges through a future bundle project or other creative funding, “and none of us will ever have to worry about them again.”
“We’ve made really significant strides in the last three or four years,” Williams said. “I thank the commissioners for undertaking the project and trusting that we were doing the right thing.”
